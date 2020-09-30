1/1
Norman Perry Mandel
March 27, 1930 - September 10, 2020 Norman Perry Mandel was born in Los Angeles, California, and lost his battle with cancer September 10, 2020. A first-generation American who attended UCLA but left to proudly serve in the Korean War. On returning to California, he settled in Glendale, and made the decision not to return to college but grow his family liquor store business.He was a proud member of the Shriners and a 33-degree Mason who was committed to serving those less fortunate than himself. He continually volunteered for the Red Cross. Norman loved to golf and spent time relaxing in Palm Springs and Rosarito Beach, Mexico. He spent his retirement years traveling the world; six continents in total. Norman was a mentor to all he met in business and in friendship.Although married and divorced twice, Norman never had his own children; but his nieces, their families and those he called friends will truly miss him.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
