Norman R. Newberry
May 18, 1942 - December 1, 2020 Norm Newberry passed away at home, after a short fight with cancer, on December 1, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carolyn, son Peter (Meghan), grandchildren Grace, Lila, and William; daughter Rebecca (Beth Kodluboy), five siblings and many nieces and nephews. Norm was born in Hollywood to William and Frances Newberry. He attended Blessed Sacrament School and Loyola High School (Class of '60). He received a BA in architecture from the University of Notre Dame (Class of '65) and served in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps from 1968-1971. His versatile 50 year career in the entertainment industry included television, motion pictures and theme park design. Norm worked as a set designer, art director and production designer on over 35 films and TV shows. He turned his visual storytelling talents to theme park design, working as an executive art director for Universal Creative on parks in California, Florida and Japan. In the final years of his career he pioneered art direction techniques in motion capture films such as Polar Express and Avatar. He was an active member of the Art Directors Guild and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 2018, he received the Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award. In retirement, he continued to consult, teach and lecture on art direction. Norm was a generous man, sharing his knowledge and friendship. He will be missed by many.Services will be held in the future when it is safe to gather. In the meantime, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Blind Children's Center, 4120 Marathon Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90029

Published in Los Angeles Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
