July 7, 1921 - September 23, 2020 Norman Rosenfeld died peacefully on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the age of ninety-nine. A resident of the Jewish Home in Reseda, CA, Norman was preceded in death seven years ago by Ethel (Rosenberg), his beloved wife of seventy years and his sisters Ray and Gussie. He is survived by his sons Marc (Sharon) Rosenfeld of Kansas City, MO, Ken Rosenfeld (Marilyn) of Portland, OR and his daughter Nina (David) Rosenfeld of North Hollywood. He is also survived by grandchildren Jessica, David, Brian, Max and Elena and great granddaughters Samantha and Alexandra. He adored them and they adored him back.Norman was born in New York City on July 7, 1921, the son of Abraham and Rose. He graduated from City College of New York and served in the US Army during WWII. He moved to Los Angeles in 1948 and began his successful career as a chemist, a profession he worked at for over forty yearsHis passion for traveling was legend. Whether traveling in large groups that he organized, or with just his wife Ethel at his side, he traveled the world. He boasted that he had been on every continent on Earth except Antarctica. He was an integral part of the development of the Valley Cities Jewish Community Center, his home away from home. There, he participated on many committees, folk-danced, produced plays, and helped plan his favorite activity: the annual VCJCC Family Camp. He also was a leader of the Valley Kindershule, a school for young people whose curriculum included Yiddish and Jewish history from a secular perspective.He was a warrior for social and economic justice. His stated motto was that everyone was obligated to try to leave the world in a better place than in which they found it. He did that, and more. In lieu of gifts or flowers, donations to Jewish Currents, Amnesty International and the ACLU of Southern California are welcome.



