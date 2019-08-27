|
|
February 15, 1937 - August 24, 2019 Norm was born in Los Angeles, CA, raised in North Hollywood attending North Hollywood High School. He graduated from UCLA and was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Norm loved tennis and golf, and was an avid sailor. He won many sailing races on Fantasia, his Catalina 36. In 1998, the highlight of his sailing career, Norm won his class in the Newport-Ensenada Race. He spent his professional career in banking. Married to his loving wife, Linda, high school sweethearts, were separated by consequences beyond their control. Finding each other 40 years later, they were married for the next 25 years. Besides his wife Linda, Norm is survived by 5 children and 11 grandchildren. Norm's life will be celebrated at a later date with his ashes being scattered in the ocean that he loved.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019