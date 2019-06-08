Resources More Obituaries for Norman Ishizaki Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norman Yukio Ishizaki

Obituary Condolences Flowers October 27, 1939 - May 18, 2019 The Rev. Norman Y. Ishizaki, rector emeritus of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Los Angeles, died on May 18 after a long battle with esophageal cancer at the age of 79. Survivors include his wife, Velda, whom he married on Sept. 7 1963; their two children, Lisa Wehrly and Craig Ishizaki; and three grandchildren, Christian, Spencer, and Katie; his sister, Nancy Kawata and brother David Ishizaki and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Fr. Norm was born in Sacramento, California, where his father, an immigrant from Japan, owned a jewelry store that was frequented by members of the Japanese-American community. In the wake of Japan's 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government accused the elder Ishizaki of being a spy and sent him and his family to Tule Lake, an internment camp in Siskiyou County, California. Shortly thereafter the family was sponsored and moved to Rockford, Illinois, where Norman grew up. After high school he attended the University of Wisconsin for two years then transferred to UCLA where he completed his bachelor's degree in psychology in 1962. Upon graduation he was drafted into the U.S. Army at Fort Ord where he remained for six months. Later, after a year as a social worker for Los Angeles County's Aid to Dependent Children program, he entered Seabury-Western Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, graduating with a master of divinity degree in 1967. Upon graduation he joined the staff at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. Bishop Francis Bloy ordained him to the diaconate on September 9, 1967 and to the priesthood on March 9, 1968. He was instituted as rector on September 23, 1973. Under his leadership St. Alban's sponsored two refugee families from Vietnam, helping them resettle and become independent. In 1989 the congregation of St. Alban's and Stephen S. Wise Temple formed the Wise Saints Corporation and worked together to rehabilitate two hotels on skid row, now used for low income housing. Also, he was a member of the editorial board of the Episcopal News for many years drawing on his experience as a writer for student newspapers. St. Alban's also developed an outstanding parish choir program under the leadership of Canon James Vail. The parish vestry named Fr. Norm rector emeritus upon his retirement in 2002. After his retirement he was interim rector at St. Mary's Church, Laguna Beach, and assisted at Christ Church, Redondo Beach. A Requiem, Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1pm At St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 580 Hilgard Ave., Los Angeles, 90024. Bishop Chet Talton will preside. Parking is available in structure #2 across the street from the church at UCLA. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 8 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries