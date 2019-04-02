January 6, 1930 - March 20, 2019 Passed in peace Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 89. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne in March 2017. He is survived by his devoted daughter Lana and son-in-law Timothy Shaughnessy, two grandaughters, Carolyn Swenson and Catherine Martyniuk, two great-grandchildren Bradley and Aniela Martyniuk, three neices, Myrlita Styles, Kim Angell and Patty Webb, and four nephews, David Franklin, Jackie Ray Kizzia, Richard and Rick Harris. He was a loved dearly by his family and many friends. He touched the lives of many throughout his long and productive career spanning decades as a minister, counselor, teacher, professor, college administrator, and author of several books. In 1973, he received a Ph.D. in Community Education from the University of Michigan. His latest and last manuscript – The Aim of Life – yet to be published. In 1991 he was selected to serve as President of the Philosophical Research Society and during his tenure digitized the Manly Hall Library and assisted in the preservation of ancient texts. In 2001, he developed an accredited non-profit on-line graduate school – the University of Philosophical Research (UPR) to provide Masters degrees in Transformational Psychology and Consciousness Studies. He served as UPR President and taught several courses as well. UPR later expanded to include undergraduate courses to complete a Liberal Arts Bachelor's Program. Upon retirement due to failing health in 2017 he was honored with the title of President Emeritus. A Memorial Service will be held at the Philosophical Research Society on May 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the university. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019