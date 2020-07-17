September 7, 1923 - June 4, 2020 Octavio's life began in Los Angeles, California on September 7,1923. Both of his parents were born in Mexico, but Octavio was the first son born in the US. He was the eldest of four sons. They all attended John H. Francis Polytechnic High School and were active in sports and various school activities.After he graduated from Poly, he worked in the aircraft industry. Then he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army. After basic training, he was assigned to the Air Corp. He transferred into the 8th Air Force 401st B-17 bomber group, which was based in England during WWII. He was a tail gunner and flew more than thirty missions over France and Germany. He and his crew were awarded significant decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, and the European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with four battle stars. Shortly after the war, Octavio met and married Carmen MacDonald, the love of his life. They were married 58 years and had 3 children who were educated in the Glendale, California area. During this time period he attended School at The Art Center School in Los Angeles, California, and graduated with a degree in Commercial Art . He pursued a job at the Rexall Drug Company Corporate Office in Los Angeles, where he was hired as an Art Director. After a few years he was promoted to Design Director of Packaging Graphics, where he worked until he left to join two of his other brothers at The Art Group, which later became "Huerta Design." He continued as a principal at this firm until his retirement in 1988.After living in Glendale and Los Angeles for 92 years, Ockie moved to Encinitas, California to be near his daughter, grandson, two great-grandchildren and family.On March 5, 2019, Octavio was surprised when the French Consulate awarded him the "National Order of the Legion of Honor" which is France's second highest WWII award.Ockie passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 surrounded by close family members. He is survived by his two brothers, three children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him "Ta Ta." His brothers and all his friends called him "Ockie." He was deeply proud of his family, his Country and his military service.We all loved him! And yes...he will be missed!



