September 13, 1936 - August 1, 2019 Odessa B. Washington was an award-winning mathematics teacher who retired from Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles. Over the years, Odessa touched the lives of many students. She provided them with a solid mathematics foundation that helped them to become successful in their chosen fields. Odessa took on many leadership roles to help ensure that Crenshaw had a stellar mathematics department. Odessa has tutored numerous students in Los Angeles and has mentored many future teachers. Odessa was a caring spirit who will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Angeles Mesa Presbyterian Church, 3751 W. 54th Street in Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 6, 2019