Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Chapel (Maryknoll)
222 S. Hewitt St.
Los Angeles, CA
Okuni Helen Yamamoto Obituary
(101) peacefully passed away on August 25, 2019 in Torrance. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George "Jalage" Shigeo Yamamoto and survived by her loving children, Patricia (Fred) Nakata, JoAnne (Robert) Martin, Dr. Mark (Leta) Yamamoto, Beatrice (John) McCallson, Geoffrey (Denise) Yamamoto; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Shikako Sogabe and Yemi Kamiya; sister-in-law, Catherine Uyeda; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A Mass of Resurrection service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00AM at the St. Francis Xavier Chapel (Maryknoll), 222 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles, CA. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 14, 2019
