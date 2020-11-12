December 21, 1928 - March 3, 2020 Happy Birthday Mom. Today Olga Gallo Lenhoff would have been 92. She passed away peacefully at her home in Marina Del Rey, CA, March 3, 2020. Olga, also known as "Len Hoff" loved life and loved her family very much. She was adventurous and traveled the world. She looked for the quirkier side of life, which is why she and her real estate business fit so beautifully into the Venice, Marina Del Rey scene for more than 50 years. As a single mom, she taught herself how to be successful in a competitive Southern California market while raising 4 children in Beverly Hills.As a real estate broker, Len gained the respect of the So. California real estate community and had a reputation for identifying and acquiring key properties. One of her favorite pass times was to read the Home section of any newspaper and be able to pick the best locations to buy real estate. She began selling Marina Del Rey properties almost 50 years ago, before it was cool. She was a force of nature, with a sharp wit and a grand smile.Olga remained active and bright throughout her later years. She loved flowers and plants, her home was always filled with them. She cared deeply for her cats, and later she was especially fond of the squirrels that visited her on her back deck.Olga was a resilient woman, who showed great kindness to her friends and family. She is survived by her 4 children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren all of whom gathered with her on her 90th birthday. We miss you mom, and love you.



