April 1931 - September 2019 Olga Schamet, beloved mother and kind and generous friend to many, passed away on September 26, 2019, at the age of 88 from cancer. Born in Manitoba, Canada, she came to the United States as a young girl, eventually moving to California with her brother and sister-in-law. She married Carl Schamet and settled in Pasadena, where she lived and worked the majority of her life. Olga loved life and lived it fully. She and Carl traveled throughout the continental U.S.A and Canada. Their shared love of nature took them to many national and state parks and natural wonders. Olga cultivated an amazing garden; her roses, in particular, garnered much admiration. She was an extraordinary cook and baker and the consummate hostess; her house was always open and welcoming. Olga had a deep fondness and connection to animals, as well. She took care of and cherished her cats and yard critters. Olga leaves behind three daughters and a son-in-law who loved her dearly. A celebration of life will be held on October 26, 2019. Please contact the family for details at (626) 373-5960 or at [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019