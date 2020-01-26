|
June 18, 1918 - October 24, 2019 Oliver La Plant was born in New York City in Flower Hospital in 1918. He lived to be 101. Oliver came to California when he was less than a year old. He spent his earliest years in Mill Valley before his family moved to San Francisco. He also resided in Berkeley, Cambridge, Virginia, Washington state, Florida, San Bruno, Oxnard, Ventura, Northridge, North Hollywood, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, & Palm Springs. Leo Eloesser, his grandfather, was a German immigrant who was the inventor & manufacturer of "Can't Bust 'Em" overalls, a competitor of Levi Strauss. His childhood hobbies included building radio equipment, collecting stamps, helping with marionette shows. Oliver played the clarinet in his high school marching band. After finishing high school, he attended the University of CA, Berkeley, & graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree ready to begin a career as an electrical engineer.He worked with several different companies, including Pacific Gas & Electric & the civilian branch of the Army Corps of Engineers before World War II took over his life. Oliver joined the Navy &, with his science background, was assigned to a radar maintenance unit. He was a radar maintenance officer. He went back to school - this time to special classes at Harvard & MIT. He also taught radar classes at Harvard. He emerged as a Radar Maintenance Officer on the battleship USS Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania served in the Pacific & was part of the planned invasion of Okinawa. In the very last days of the Pacific war, the Pennsylvania was torpedoed & almost sunk. They were able to save the ship through heroic efforts & limp back to Guam where a large patch was put on the hull (it was too severely damaged to be repaired there.) The crew then nursed it all the way back to the Bremerton, Washington shipyards. Oliver stayed aboard a little longer until he left the Navy. Johnny Carson was also an officer on the Pennsylvania. Another officer, David Cook, eventually became Office Manager for the entire Pentagon.After the war, Oliver wanted to get into electronics & went to work for Remler, a San Francisco company. They made many different products, including the "50's wonder: the View Master, with its slides of National Parks & world-wide scenes. He worked in Quality Control & did some electronic design.His next job took him to Point Mugu Navy Missile Test Center, where he worked at the Naval Air Missile Test Center as a civilian employee for eight years, testing & analyzing missile guidance systems, & did liaison with contractors & other agencies missile guidance systems. During this time he was active in the local chapter of the Institute of Radio Engineers becoming chairman in about 1956. He was also active in the Oxnard Junior Chamber of Commerce. One of his activities was building a children's wading pool in each of the two city parks. Later, he worked at Lockheed in Burbank where he worked as a systems analyst on many of their famous planes. He worked on various electronic & infrared systems for military & civilian airplanes. He traveled considerably, doing liaison with other companies & agencies. Among his assignments over the years, he worked on systems used in the commercial L-1011 & the military's F-104, P-2, P-3, & the very secret spy plane, the Blackbird & others. He had several patents. He co-authored an article in an Engineering magazine. He taught English to immigrants.In 1982 he decided to retire. He worked as a volunteer for the Suicide Prevention hotline. For 10 years, he worked 6 hour shifts, once or twice a week, extending a sympathetic ear & help to some of Los Angeles' depressed desperate. After a year, he became a paid counselor. For several years he taught new volunteers to work at the Suicide Prevention Hotline. It is something he remembers with great pride, as one of his most important accomplishments in life, but after years & years of the very stressful calls, he found his health suffering & had to give up that work.Oliver volunteered at the Franklin Canyon Park, leading nature hikes with school children. He also led hikes at Cold Creek Canyon. He volunteered time working at the nursery at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley, which propagates & encourages the planting & use of native plants & wildflowers. He learned the Latin names of the plants. He also led tours occasionally & enjoyed many happy hours as a Rare Book Docent at the Los Angeles Central Library. He occasionally did some volunteer work at his church. He went sailing. He has always liked the outdoors, camping, hiking & back country exploring. He collected rocks & polished them. He read "serious" novels & is a great fan of John Updike & Robert Penn Warren. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles in ink. He worked on his genealogy. Oliver spent many enjoyable weeks in the summer at de Benniville Pines. For a few years he co-owned a mine ship that went back & forth between San Pedro & Alaska.He traveled to Alaska & Hawaii & Catalina several times. Oliver has taken many trips to foreign countries, some of them "working" vacations that offer the opportunities to learn about other cultures as well as provide "extra hands" for needed projects.Oliver traveled to Mexico several times, including Copper Canyon. He went to Canada, Ireland, England, St. Kitts, Greece, Malta, Belize, Cook Island, Rarotonga, El Salvador, Turkey, Philippines (Samar & Leyte ), France, Majorca in Spain, Ecuador, Panama, Puerto Rico, Guam, South Pacific, Okinawa, Manus Island, & Marshall Islands.His beloved uncle, Dr. Leo Eloesser, who was a world renowned surgeon, was a father figure to him. He was married for 28 years. He was preceded by his friend Kathy Keys. He was also preceded by his two younger brothers, who lived in the San Francisco bay area. His father was a commissioned artist. His mother lived to the age of 95. Oliver had a son, David La Plant, who was a computer whiz for PG&E & is now retired. He also has a daughter, Nancy Hyde & son-in-law, John Hyde. He had another daughter who predeceased him. Oliver had several nieces & nephews.Please consider a donation to .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 26, 2020