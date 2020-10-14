1/
Ophelia Samudio Jimenez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ophelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 93, peacefully went home to Eternal Life on October 2, 2020, in San Gabriel CA. Ophelia was born in Austin TX, on December 6, 1926, to Steve and Clara Prado) Samudio. Ophelia was loving and dedicated to her family. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and seamstress. Entertaining family and friends was one of her greatest passions. Everyone always looked forward to her delicious cooking and the lively conversation at family dinners, parties, and holidays in her home, where friends of her daughters and grandchildren became family too. In her early years Ophelia was active in church ministries, taught Catechism, was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Guadalupanas, and school PTA. She is survived by her four daughters: Gloria Marie Galitza, Esther (Adrian) Sansone, Linda Irene Jimenez and Mary Jo (Roosevelt) McCord; four grandchildren: Sean Sansone, Amanda-Faye (Jo Hartman) Jimenez, Miranda McCord, Robert McCord and two great grandchildren: Riley Sansone and Sophia Sansone. She leaves behind two sisters, Carmen Salazar of Lubbock TX, and Eva Carlisle of Eugene OR, and numerous family members and friends.She is predeceased by her husband, Joe, of 64 years, granddaughter Amy Sansone, son-in-law John Paul Galitza, three sisters and two brothers.Due to Covid 19, internment services at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery will be private, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, under the direction of Cabot & Sons, Pasadena CA. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved