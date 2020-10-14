Age 93, peacefully went home to Eternal Life on October 2, 2020, in San Gabriel CA. Ophelia was born in Austin TX, on December 6, 1926, to Steve and Clara Prado) Samudio. Ophelia was loving and dedicated to her family. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and seamstress. Entertaining family and friends was one of her greatest passions. Everyone always looked forward to her delicious cooking and the lively conversation at family dinners, parties, and holidays in her home, where friends of her daughters and grandchildren became family too. In her early years Ophelia was active in church ministries, taught Catechism, was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Guadalupanas, and school PTA. She is survived by her four daughters: Gloria Marie Galitza, Esther (Adrian) Sansone, Linda Irene Jimenez and Mary Jo (Roosevelt) McCord; four grandchildren: Sean Sansone, Amanda-Faye (Jo Hartman) Jimenez, Miranda McCord, Robert McCord and two great grandchildren: Riley Sansone and Sophia Sansone. She leaves behind two sisters, Carmen Salazar of Lubbock TX, and Eva Carlisle of Eugene OR, and numerous family members and friends.She is predeceased by her husband, Joe, of 64 years, granddaughter Amy Sansone, son-in-law John Paul Galitza, three sisters and two brothers.Due to Covid 19, internment services at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery will be private, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, under the direction of Cabot & Sons, Pasadena CA. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



