January 29, 1928 - March 23, 2019 Oran Emery "Coach" Breeland was born in Los Angeles on 1/29/1928 to James & Agnes Breeland. Oran graduated from Fremont HS. He went to LA City College and UCLA on athletic scholarship. In 1952 Oran played the small role of "Dave" in the film "A Rose Bowl Story." He also appeared in "Trouble Along the Way" starring John Wayne. In the summer of 1951 Oran married the love of his life, Darlyne. In 1954 he started coaching at Fullerton College. He started FC's wrestling program in 1960. He spent 30 years coaching football, track & field, tennis, and wrestling. He built a very successful business in real estate after retiring from coaching in 1984. Preceding Oran in death was his daughter Marnye in 1969, his son-in-law Rick in 2005, his wife Darlyne in 2014, and his son Garrett in 2015. Oran is survived by his daughter Lesley; granddaughter Jennifer, grandson-in-law John, and great-grandkids Christopher, Samantha, Matthew and Nicholas; grandson Jason, granddaughter-in-law Kelly, and great-granddaughter Brooke; granddaughter Caitlin, grandson-in-law Johnny; granddaughter Kelsey, grandson-in-law Josh, and great-grandkids Jacklyn and Josiah; grandsons Cole and Jake, and granddaughter Hannah. His memorial service is being held at noon on Sunday, April 7th at the Huntington Bay Club. There will be a reception on-site immediately following. No suits or dark dress attire – please wear your best beach party outfit instead! Huntington Bay Club 4121 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2019