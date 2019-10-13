|
Oren Cooper went to be with his Lord September 21, 2019. He was just shy of 99 years old.Oren was a WWII vet (D-day +1) and a graduate of Yale School of Fine Arts. He was Art Director for IBM for 30 years and he worked with legendary designers Charles Eames and Paul Rand.Oren was President of both the Valley Watercolor Society & the Valley Artists' Guild and 2nd Vice President of the National Watercolor Society.Oren is survived by wife Norma, his son Eric and long time family friend Linda Shockley.There will be a celebration of Life for Oren on Sunday October 27th at 2pm at The First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills 10400 Zelzah Ave. Northridge CA 91326. All are welcome.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 13, 2019