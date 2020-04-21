|
August 4, 1929 - April 19, 2020 Orrin Kabaker was born in Chicago, Illinois and came to Los Angeles in 1944. He graduated Roosevelt High School, got his BA and MBA at UCLA. Orrin was a CPA and a partner at Deloitte.Orrin was a Grand Aleph Gadol of AZA, District 4 President of B'nai Brith and past President of the Brandeis Bardin Institute.He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty, three sons; Bill (Roberta),Alan, and Joel (Leah). He adored his 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020