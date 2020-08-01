June 16, 1945 - July 20, 2020 Orville "Bill" Elorde Edora, age 75 of Henderson, NV, passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born in Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines. He graduated from University of the East in Manila, Philippines, and earned a Bachelors degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting. He moved to the United States in 1972 and previously lived in Baldwin Park, CA, then Marietta, OH.Orville dreamed big and worked hard to make those dreams come true for himself and his family. Orville was a generous man, always taking special notice of those in need. He loved traveling with his wife, Floresita. Together they visited more than 40 countries on 4 continents. Orville also loved visiting and spending time with his 8 grandchildren.Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Florentino and Marquita Edora; sisters Magdalena Edora and Mila Edora; brothers Edwin Edora and Romeo Edora; and nephew Francis Edora. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 53 years, Floresita Bravo Edora; children: Edward Edora and Frederick (Suzanne) Edora; eight grandchildren: Annika, Easton, Alex, Emily, Evelynn, Audrey, Aiden, and Erik Edora; his brother and sisters: Florentino (Ludy) Edora, Jr., Erlinda Edora Asuncion, Norma (Victor) Edora Vengua, Remedios Edora Estella; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held on August 6th for the family to celebrate Orville's life and love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Orville Edora Memorial Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.