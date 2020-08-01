1/1
Orville Elorde Edora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 16, 1945 - July 20, 2020 Orville "Bill" Elorde Edora, age 75 of Henderson, NV, passed away on July 20, 2020. He was born in Subic Bay, Zambales, Philippines. He graduated from University of the East in Manila, Philippines, and earned a Bachelors degree in Business Administration with a major in accounting. He moved to the United States in 1972 and previously lived in Baldwin Park, CA, then Marietta, OH.Orville dreamed big and worked hard to make those dreams come true for himself and his family. Orville was a generous man, always taking special notice of those in need. He loved traveling with his wife, Floresita. Together they visited more than 40 countries on 4 continents. Orville also loved visiting and spending time with his 8 grandchildren.Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Florentino and Marquita Edora; sisters Magdalena Edora and Mila Edora; brothers Edwin Edora and Romeo Edora; and nephew Francis Edora. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 53 years, Floresita Bravo Edora; children: Edward Edora and Frederick (Suzanne) Edora; eight grandchildren: Annika, Easton, Alex, Emily, Evelynn, Audrey, Aiden, and Erik Edora; his brother and sisters: Florentino (Ludy) Edora, Jr., Erlinda Edora Asuncion, Norma (Victor) Edora Vengua, Remedios Edora Estella; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held on August 6th for the family to celebrate Orville's life and love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Orville Edora Memorial Fund, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved