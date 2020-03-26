|
|
Dr. Oscar F. ("Fred") Rothchild died on March 16, 2020, in Oxnard, California, at the age of 90. Dr. Rothchild was a U.S. Army veteran, and a graduate of Temple University and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was born in Camden, N.J., and later lived in Cheltenham, PA, New York City and California. Prior to beginning his medical practice in Philadelphia, Dr. Rothchild was a professional jazz musician. He was a pioneer in bilingual healthcare in the city of Philadelphia, establishing and operating a series of bilingual clinics in the northeastern part of the city starting in the 1960s. Throughout his life, Dr. Rothchild supported many charities and was a devoted enthusiast of art and music. In addition, he was dedicated to the care of his rescue pets and his cactus gardens. He is survived by his daughter, Julia Jean-Francois, of Staten Island, N.Y., his son, Alex Rothchild, of Mansfield, MA, seven grandchildren, Kate, Jordan, Joanna, Kristina, Eric, Isaac, and Leah, and his great-granddaughter, Emilia. Dr. Rothchild is also survived by his brother, Bernard Rothschild, his sister, Bea Silverman, many nieces and nephews, and his chihuahua, Chico.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 26, 2020