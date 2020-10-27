February 25, 1982 - October 24, 2020 Oscar N. Escatel lost his battle with Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer at age 38. He passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020 with his family by his side. Oscar was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in early January of this year.Born Oscar Noel Escatel, Jr. on February 25, 1982, Oscar is survived by his parents, Oscar L. and Roxana; sisters, Roxanne and Patti; brother, Johnny; brother-in-law, Andy; his beloved Kiara and her daughters Alyssa and Savannah; and most importantly his 3-year old son, Oscar X., of whom Oscar loved with every fiber of his being.A native Californian who was born in Los Angeles but called Temecula home, Oscar graduated from Rancho Vista High School in 2000. He received his culinary arts degree from The Arts Institutes of San Bernardino, and his talent for succeeding in the fast-paced world of restaurants led to a long career in the culinary and hospitality industry, and then to his last role as Kitchen Manager at a favorite local restaurant in Temecula.Those who knew Oscar will remember his wry humor, generosity of spirit, and unequivocal admiration and knowledge of all LA-based sports teams, especially the Dodgers, Raiders, and Lakers. Oscar's uncanny ability to recount stats and trivia surrounding different teams and competitive games was only rivaled by his ever-growing knowledge of the culinary arts, which doubled as both a passion and a career. In recent years, Oscar enjoyed running a kitchen professionally and also cooking specialties at home. But mostly, Oscar cherished spending time with family and friends and dedicating every free moment to his son, Oscar X., who brought him such pride and pure joy. Oscar's fierce loyalty and devotion, to his son and to his loved ones, is forever imprinted on our hearts.



