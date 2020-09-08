1/
Otis Mckinney
July 5, 1927 - August 10, 2020 Otis "Mac" McKinney, 93, of Compton, California passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Otis was born in Willisville, Arkansas on July 5, 1927 to parents Hart McKinney and Rosie Henry and raised by his grandparents Jesse James and Elizabeth Henry in Ashdown, Arkansas.Otis was a founding member of the Hub-City Chapter of The Optimist Club and remained active for a number of years. Always a fitness and health buff, he was a daily visitor of the local gym and won his age group in his first Los Angeles Marathon in 1987. Otis loved sports of all kinds, especially Dodger baseball.Otis was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Wilda Louise, sisters Barbara Nelson, Naomi Lock, Rosie McCray, and brothers Jimmy Nelson, Nathaniel Trammel and daughter Erma Jean Joseph.Otis is survived by siblings Raymond Beasley, Brady Brown, Gloria McCray; sons Curtis Winfrey, Carl (Patricia) Davis, James (Ruby) McKinley, daughters Mary Williams, Bernice (Oscar) Nelson, Sandra (Juan) Hernandez, Barbara White, Ollie Verne (Nathaniel) Gulley as well as 18 Grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren.A future memorial service is planned for an as yet undetermined time.

