January 27, 1938 - December 30, 2019 Ottillie "Lee" Mary Raff, a resident of Rancho Mission Viejo, was born on January 27, 1938 in New York City, NY, to Edward and Regina Goodman; passed away on December 30, 2019. Lee was married to the love of her life Robert "Bob" for 54 years. They married in 1956, two days after Lee graduated Hamilton High School in Los Angeles. Lee was a homemaker and raised three children in Arcadia. After moving to Orange County in 1995, Lee volunteered for both the Assistance League of the Capistrano Valley and the Beverly Sills Chapter ~ Sergerstom Center for the Arts. Lee's passions were her family and friends, travel and cooking. Lee is lovingly survived by her three children, David (Cindy), Edie (Eric) and Michael (Cynthia), her seven grandchildren, Corinn (Charles), Gregory (Alexa), Adam (Jenna), Olivia, Allie, Kelsey & James, and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Christian, as well as sister-in-law, Ileane Doolin. Lee was also a wonderful aunt to Ernie, Linda, Chris and Luke. Services will be held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lee Raff's name to the Assistance League of Capistrano Valley at (949) 492-2800 or assistanceleague.org/capistrano-valley/
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 17, 2020