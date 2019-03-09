Resources More Obituaries for Otto Strassberger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Otto F. Strassberger

Obituary Condolences Flowers December 1930 - March 1, 2019 Otto F. Strassberger passed away peacefully at his Glendale, CA home on March 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 88.Born to Franz and Helen Strassberger in Troy, NY, in December 1930, he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth, his two daughters, Vivian Kane (David) and Kerstin Gomez, grandchildren Travis Kane, Garrett and Marisa Gomez, his only sibling, sister Elfriede Huntsinger and three nephews. Otto spent his early years in Troy before his family moved to Los Angeles in 1945, where he finished high school and attended LA City College and graduated from UCLA with a degree in Geology. He served as an interpreter in the US Army during the reconstruction in Germany following WWII, where he met and married his wife Ruth in Nürnberg in 1956. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Otto and Ruth settled in Los Angeles, CA, where he attained his teaching credential and began working as a teacher in the LA Unified School District. They subsequently moved to Glendale in 1968 and have lived in their home in the hills above Chevy Chase Canyon since that time. Otto touched the lives of thousands of junior high and high school students during his long career at Stevenson Junior High and Wilson High Schools in Los Angeles. But it was his love for his family and the joy that he found in working with his hands that defined his life. He was never happier than when surrounded by his family, or with a tool in his hand and a project ahead of him. From the blank slate of an unlandscaped new home, he created a beautiful property that remains a monument to his skills and his work ethic. The enduring love of his family stands as a testament to his nurturing and dedication as a husband and father. No memorial service is planned at this time. In recognition of Otto's love of nature and animals, it is suggested that in lieu of flowers, charitable donations be made to Sierra Wildlife Rescue, PO Box 2127, Placerville, CA, 95667, or any other worthy animal welfare or rescue organization. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019