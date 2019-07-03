September 29, 1935 - June 28, 2019 Mac Haggerty, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on June 28, 2019 in Glendale, California surrounded by his family. Born in Los Angeles on September 29, 1935 on the occasion of his father's birthday, he was named after his maternal grandfather. He grew up in the Lafayette Square neighborhood with his older sister Patricia and older brother John and their parents John Wilbur and Glenn Rachel Haggerty. After receiving a camera on his 12th birthday, photography became a lifelong interest. He attended Loyola High School and graduated with honors. He was a Phi Gamma Delta brother at USC and received a Bachelor of Science in Insurance. He joined his father's insurance firm John W. Haggerty & Associates which later became Haggerty & Haggerty. Mac thrived in many social clubs including The Jonathan Club and The Rotary Club. He leaves his beloved spouse of nearly 62 years, Sandra, his sons Owen "Joe", Hugh, Vincent and Francis "Cisco"; his daughters Julie Maglione and Caitlin Ritchey; and ten grandchildren. A memorial is planned for August 31. Contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LA Philharmonic or the . Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 3 to July 7, 2019