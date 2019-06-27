Home

1938 – 2019 Brent died battling glioblastoma. He lived life as a Brentwood / Westwood boy. Attended Uni High, Santa Monica CC, UCLA. Worked in the brokerage business all his life. Took up golf when he was 60. Retired to the desert. Met the love of his life, Nan, 2015. Shot his age, 79, at Thunderbird CC, 2018. Held his first great-grandson in April, 2019. At the end, his children, Kelly, Jeff, and Peter were with him. There will be no services per his request.
