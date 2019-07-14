November 16, 1926 - July 7, 2019 Page F Moulton, 92, died peacefully on July 7 at Mountview Senior Living Community in Montrose CA where he lived for 4 years. He was born and raised in Minneapolis MN in the Kenwood area on Fremont Ave S. He attended Blake School, West High School and the U of Minnesota Law School. In 1953 he moved to Los Angeles where he worked as an insurance executive. He enjoyed his yearly summer visits to MN to see family and attend the State Fair.Page was part of the Greatest Generation, having served in the Navy during WW II, on board ship in the Philippines when Japan surrendered in 1945. He was a founding member of the Suburban Gyro Club and a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. Page had a keen interest in the history of Minneapolis, vintage cars, aviation and old movies.Page is preceded in death by parents, Marian and Wm J Moulton, and brother Wm H Moulton. He is survived by brother James R Moulton (Terry) Minnetonka, Sister Harriet M Ueland (Sigurd) Arizona & Minnesota, sister-in-law Gail Moulton, White Plains NY, and by 9 nieces & nephews and their families.Page loved his family with whom he travelled the U.S. before WW II. After the war he helped them through any "difficult times" with his "whatever it takes" attitude. Page was a humble man, lived a Spartan life and has generously contributed to his loved ones. Page will be forever loved and missed, but never forgotten – Our True Hero. No service is planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 14, 2019