September 15, 1942 - August 13, 2020 Pamela Conklin, nee Goodcell, 77, of Henderson, NV passed quietly at home August 13. Formerly of Sherman Oaks, Pamela was born in Oakland to Dr. Ross A. Goodcell, Sr. and Ruth Goodcell. She was predeceased by both parents, her sister Toni Long, and spouse Ralph H. Conklin, Jr. She is survived by brother Ross Goodcell of San Clemente and children Ruth Conklin of Bakersfield and Gregory Conklin of Henderson, NV. Her warm smile and compassionate soul will be remembered fondly.



