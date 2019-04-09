|
June 28, 1953 - March 18, 2019 Pamela Jean (Pam) Kvamme passed away of natural causes on March 18, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Nona Jean (Swanson) Kvamme and Jule Neiland Kvamme, Pam grew up in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. After graduating from UCLA, Pam began her 44-year teaching career at Westchester Lutheran School, spending the majority of her years as their beloved middle school English teacher. She is survived by her three sisters and their husbands, five nieces and nephews and their spouses, and two grandnieces. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 14th at 2pm at Westchester Lutheran Church, 7831 South Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. To honor Pam, give a book to a child directly or through a literacy-focused .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 9, 2019