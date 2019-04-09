Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Kvamme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Jean Kvamme

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela Jean Kvamme Obituary
June 28, 1953 - March 18, 2019 Pamela Jean (Pam) Kvamme passed away of natural causes on March 18, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Nona Jean (Swanson) Kvamme and Jule Neiland Kvamme, Pam grew up in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. After graduating from UCLA, Pam began her 44-year teaching career at Westchester Lutheran School, spending the majority of her years as their beloved middle school English teacher. She is survived by her three sisters and their husbands, five nieces and nephews and their spouses, and two grandnieces. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 14th at 2pm at Westchester Lutheran Church, 7831 South Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. To honor Pam, give a book to a child directly or through a literacy-focused .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.