August 3, 1946 - January 21, 2019 Pamela Jean Rushman passed on January 21, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Trenton, MI, to Edward and Irene Rushman and was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Wyandotte, MI, in 1964. In high school she was a member of the "Elites" singing trio who recorded a popular single played in the Detroit area. She moved to Los Angeles in 1967 and in 1976 became an ordained minister. She eventually found her way to a career in facilities management for several companies including A&A, Idealab!, Dacam, Starcom and Morgan Stanley. She was beloved fairy godmother to Skyler Johnson of Studio City, CA. In addition to Skyler, she leaves her mother and siblings, Cindy (Jay) of Walls Lake, MI, Ron of Wyandotte, MI, and Rick of Cape Coral, FL, and many other lifelong friends, colleagues and family. She loved her friends, reading, the Smokehouse and Darryl Hall. She will be missed for her bigger than life persona, wry sense of humor and raucous laugh. A memorial gathering will be held on June 9, 2019, 2-5PM. Please email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/pjrthefairygodmother for details. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019