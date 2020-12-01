April 11, 1962 - November 18, 2020 Pamela Jo Wentz Baccus passed away suddenly on November 18, 2020 at the age of 58. Pam was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on April 11, 1962, the daughter of Josephine (Lacher) Korst (deceased) and Reinhold Stanley "Butch" Wentz (deceased). Raised in Fargo, ND, Pam moved to California and eventually ended up in Whittier, CA where she lived for about 35 years. Pam was devoted to helping children succeed in school and in life. In her work as a behavior technician for young children, Pam was patient, kind and exceptionally skillful. Outside of work, her favorite hobby was baking pastries of all kinds and she was generous in sharing with others. Pam's greatest joy in life was being a mother to Cory and grandma to River Rose Baccus. Pam will be forever remembered by her son Cory (Rachel); sister Julie (Tim) Gatlin, Lynnwood, WA; brother Robert (Fiona) Korst, Fargo, ND; brother Stephen (Jeanne Ann) Korst, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Betty (Jim) Hanson, Seattle, WA; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Pam is preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Susan (Jensen) Korst, brother Rodney Wentz, and sister Marlys Hexum. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



