1/
Pamela Jo Wentz-Baccus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 11, 1962 - November 18, 2020 Pamela Jo Wentz Baccus passed away suddenly on November 18, 2020 at the age of 58. Pam was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on April 11, 1962, the daughter of Josephine (Lacher) Korst (deceased) and Reinhold Stanley "Butch" Wentz (deceased). Raised in Fargo, ND, Pam moved to California and eventually ended up in Whittier, CA where she lived for about 35 years. Pam was devoted to helping children succeed in school and in life. In her work as a behavior technician for young children, Pam was patient, kind and exceptionally skillful. Outside of work, her favorite hobby was baking pastries of all kinds and she was generous in sharing with others. Pam's greatest joy in life was being a mother to Cory and grandma to River Rose Baccus. Pam will be forever remembered by her son Cory (Rachel); sister Julie (Tim) Gatlin, Lynnwood, WA; brother Robert (Fiona) Korst, Fargo, ND; brother Stephen (Jeanne Ann) Korst, Sioux Falls, SD; sister Betty (Jim) Hanson, Seattle, WA; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Pam is preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Susan (Jensen) Korst, brother Rodney Wentz, and sister Marlys Hexum. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved