October 31, 1939 - May 30, 2020 Pamela King (Prather) was born on October 31, 1939 and passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 not far from where she was born and raised in Pasadena. In between these years, Pamela lived a full and treasured life. Not only was she the Tournament of Roses Queen in 1959, but she was the unofficial Queen of Pasadena, a city she loved dearly.Pamela met her future husband, John, on a blind date while visiting New York City. Neither was eager to meet and waffled a great deal before deciding it was impolite to cancel. They met at the clock in the lobby of the Biltmore and instantaneously felt a deep kinship-it was love at first sight. Pamela and John married a year later and together they had four children: Tamra, Janine, Kristin, and John Jr. This June marks the 60th Anniversary of their wedding vows.Despite her passion as a pre-school teacher, she was first and foremost a dedicated wife and mother. Her family took center stage throughout the remainder of her life. She especially loved her role as a grandmother, "Mame", to her seven grandchildren. Pamela filled her days with volunteer work. She was dedicated to serving others. She had a vivacious personality, traveled the world, played competitive golf, and actively pursued her passions. This culminated in her becoming a Catholic later in her life, a source of great comfort for her. Her family remembers her love of painting. She painted still life and studies of the outdoors. She even took it a step further by painting the furniture in her house in an extravagant baroque style. In every area of life, no matter how small, Pamela showed up fully and radiated light. People often commented on her beauty, but beneath this she was highly intelligent and had emotional depth. She instilled in her family the importance of going the extra mile to help others, making the most of life regardless of the challenges, and moving through it all with a sense of humor. Pamela is remembered for her commitment to and love of her husband, children, and grandchildren as well as the attention and care that she gave unhesitatingly to her friends and family, and anyone in need. Pamela is survived by her husband John; children Tamra King, Janine Boyle, Kristin Kassabian and John King, Jr., and; grandchildren Lauren, Spencer and Connor Boyle; Jack, Elizabeth and Charlie Kassabian; and Thomas King. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. Pamela was a lifelong advocate for animals, rescuing too numerous to count stray dogs and cats. Also, please consider donating to the Tournament of Roses Foundation, a non-profit that supports charities in the greater Pasadena area. In 1959 Pamela was crowned Queen of the Tournament of Roses (Rose Queen). Please donate here in memory of Pamela King:https://give.pasadenahumane.org/give/264243/#!/donation/checkouthttps://tora.site-ym.com/donations/donate.asp?id=3947



