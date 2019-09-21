|
July 17, 1944 - September 14, 2019 Pamela Lilla SeagerPamela passed away on Saturday, 14 September 2019 after a decline in health over the past year. She was born on 17 July 1944 in Dorking, Surrey, England, to Amy Robson Seager and Horace Henry Seager. Pamela attended private girls' institutions throughout her formal education, and she was "head girl" her last two years. At eighteen she went to work for Vogue Magazine in London. Pamela was an efficiency expert evaluating UK government contractors before working for Marlborough Galleries in London, New York, and Venice. She then worked for J.S. Holliday as associate director of the California Historical Society. Pamela's talents came to the attention of Katharine Bixby Hotchkis and her son, Preston B. Hotchkis, who were seeking an exceptional individual to "assemble the team for the restoration of Rancho Los Alamitos." Offered the job, thrice turned down, on the fourth overture, Pamela accepted the position with a six-month commitment. She remained for thirty-three years as executive director of Rancho Los Alamitos and president of the RLA Foundation; overseeing the restoration of the barns, ranch house, and historic gardens on the 7.5-acre site in Long Beach, CA. Among her many accomplishments at the Rancho, Pamela put together an award-winning master plan for the site which included 167 recommendations for a new interpretive program, upgraded infrastructure, and the restoration of the historic buildings and grounds. Under Pamela's administration, all but one of the recommendations was implemented. At the time of her retirement, only the restoration of the Rancho's Old Garden remained to be executed. During her tenure at the Rancho, Pamela found the time to provide leadership and support to the Long Beach community and beyond, serving on the California Preservation Foundation, Long Beach Heritage, and the Soroptimists. Pamela is survived by her husband Scott Burchard; as well as many cousins in England, including Janet Milner and Hayley Reader. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center CSULB, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach, on Sunday, September 29 at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pamela's memory may be directed to Rancho Los Alamitos Historic Ranch & Garden for the restoration of the Old Garden (https://www.rancholosalamitos.com/donate/tribute.html or 6400 E. Bixby Hill Rd., Long Beach, CA 90815); or to the ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give).Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401 www.luybendilday.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019