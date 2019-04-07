May 24, 1935 - April 1, 2019 He was born and raised in Los Angeles and the product of a Catholic Education, He went to Cathedral High School which he loved to the end and specially enjoyed the Friday night games which he attended regularly with his school buddies. Pat served in the U.S. army and was station in Germany where he was able to go to Italy to meet for the first time his maternal grandmother... Shortly after returning home at the young age of 21 he was faced with his father having a fatal heart attack and he had to take over and run the family business "Pasta Gabriele Macaaroni Products" which he ran until his retirement. Pat loved his Italian origin and was very involved in the Italian community and Cooley Anemia. He thought himself Italian just by watching Italian T.V In his retiring years he met Marisa Antonini and she introduced him to the world of travel and together they traveled the world from one end to the next. He will sure be missed by all his friends. A memorial mass will be held at St. Peter Italian Church in Los Angeles on April 11 at 11 o'clock, follow by a Celebration of Life at Casa Italiana. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019