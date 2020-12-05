November 3, 1929 - November 22, 2020 Patrice Underwood, IHM entered eternal life on November 22, 2020 having lived 73 years as a member of the Immaculate Heart Community. Patrice (Arlene) was the fifth of eight children born to Miles and Elizabeth Underwood. She grew up in East Los Angeles and entered the Immaculate Heart Sisters in 1949, taking the name Sister Patrice. She is survived by her sister, Sister Genevieve Underwood, RSHM, a myriad of nieces and nephews, and hundreds of people who knew and loved her.Patrice's ministry in Catholic education saw her serve as teacher and principal in San Mateo. Her commitment to justice inspired her to travel to Selma, Alabama in 1964 marching with other religions in the civil rights march with Rev. Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta Scott King. She recalled "walking right behind Rev. King and watching his boots, step after step." Later in the day, she sat outside alone with Coretta Scott King for lunch talking about the challenges ahead.From 1972 to 2013 Patrice served in parish ministry at St. Martin Parish in Sunnyvale, California. Her gifts propelled her in adult education, liturgy and community support. Hundreds of families felt her kind touch as they faced sickness and death. Patrice's outreach extended to prisons where she helped inmates create new lives.Within the Immaculate Heart Community, Patrice inspired members with her verve for life and passion for justice. She truly kept her eye on Dr. King's boots.In her memory, please consider a gift to the Immaculate Heart Community, 5515 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028