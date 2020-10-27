1/
Patricia A. Drummond
September 11, 1931 - October 15, 2020 Pat died peacefully with family by her side. One of 8 children, she was born of Irish immigrant parents and grew up in New York City. She was strong, classy, compassionate and kind. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Jesse. She was always there for her 5 children, 13 grandchildren, relatives and friends. They made Los Angeles their home in 1952. They were very involved in their parish, Mother of Good Counsel, and formed cherished friendships that endured for decades. They moved to Orange County in 1985 for their next chapter of their lives. Pat's favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at MGC in the future.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
