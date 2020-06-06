Patty was born January 5, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Anna Zuk. The Zuk's moved their young family to California when Joseph was discharged from the Army. She attended Micheltorena Elementary School, Thomas Starr King Middle School, and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1955. She also attended Los Angeles City College. Patty's business career began with the Telephone Company. She then had an opportunity to begin work at Baskin Robbins Inc. She began as an Executive Secretary and worked her way up to become involved in their real estate development division opening new stores countrywide. She enjoyed much success and happiness in this endeavor. She ended her career with Triquest Securities. Patty enjoyed many happy times with her brothers, Donald, Michael and their fun-loving group of friends, including visits with her grammar school friend, Clare Balmer. After retirement, Patty enjoyed spending time with her family: her daughter Stacey and son-in-law John, and their seven children Zachary, Hunter, Haylie, Luke, Karlie, Kenzie, and Kammie Leonard. Patty died peacefully in her sleep on May 31, 2020 surrounded by the prayers of her family. Patty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two brothers and their families.



