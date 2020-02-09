|
January 15, 1926 - April 7, 2019 Patricia A. Johnson, 93, died peacefully at home with her family by her side. Known by all as "Peachie" she was a good friend with an amazing sense of humor, who loved unconditionally. Peachie was born in Long Beach, CA to Lewis English Thomas and Esther Estelle Boggs. She had an idyllic childhood with a fun-loving and creative family. She spoke fondly of her father's small grocery store and his generosity to those in need during the Depression. She attended Wilson High School, majored in art, and was editor for the society page of the school newpaper.Peachie loved art, jazz, fashion, antiques, and politics. She married the love of her life Reign W. Johnson in 1947. Her extensive collection of political buttons reflected her belief in civil rights and justice for all, as did her work on many political campaigns including John F. Kennedy's. Her longest running and favorite role as a wife and mother.Peachie and Reign were married for 71 years until she passed away in April 2019. She is survived by daughter Julie, grandson Reign, brother Lowell, stepson David, granddaughters Teresa and Katherine, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister Beverly Thomas Spon.Peachie will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Long Beach at 11:30 am on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020