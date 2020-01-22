Home

Patricia Anne Recht

1936 - 2019 Patricia "Patsy" Recht, of Lake Forest, CA, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 83 on December 27, 2019. Patsy was born in Phoenix, AZ, to Harold and Winifred Powers. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona in 1958, then worked as a medical laboratory technologist at UCLA hospital. After meeting on the ski shuttle in Sun Valley, ID, she married William J. Recht on June 26, 1965. Patsy had a passion for singing and in 1969 was the founding member of the Mission Viejo chapter of Sweet Adelines International, now known as OC Sound Chorus. In addition, she sang in her church choir. She was chairman and treasurer of Kappa Kappa Gamma's South Orange County chapter and longtime member of Kappa's Orange County Alumnae Association. She enjoyed backpacking, skiing and had a good sense of humor. Patsy is survived by her husband Bill, her children, David, and Jennifer (Greg) Meints, and four grandchildren, Nicole, Jason, Andrew and Evan. In memory of Patsy, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Orange County at alzoc.org or OC Sound Chorus at ocsound.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
