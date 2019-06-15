June 22, 1929 - June 13, 2019 Patricia "Patty" Murphey Bakaly was born in Los Angeles on June 22, 1929, to William L. Murphey and Patricia Dunne Murphey. She graduated from the Marlborough School and attended Stanford University, where she studied Economics and met her future husband of 66 years, Charles "Chuck" George Bakaly, Jr., to whom she married on October 25, 1952. Patty and Chuck were graced with four sons, Stephen, who preceded her, Charlie, John, and Tom. Patty was a devout member of St. Edmund's Episcopal Church in San Marino and a longtime supporter and volunteer for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. She was a lifelong avid reader, who celebrated her passion for reading with friends, through a book club she helped found well over fifty years ago, and with her children and grandchildren, who think of her each time they turn a page. Patty is survived by her husband, Chuck, her three sons, Charlie (Mona), John, and Tom (Pam), her six grandchildren, Alexandra (Ryan), Chase, Kathryn, Austin (Devon), Henry, and Jack, and her great-grandson, Oliver. She was preceded by her brother Bill and also survived by her brother, Bruce, nephews, John and Cameron, and her cousins, Sister Jean-Marie Dunne, Robert Avery and Eleanor Rankin. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates contributions in the form of checks made payable and sent to Family Support Centers, Inc., which is affiliated with the Ronald McDonald Houses, 130 S. Euclid Ave., Suite 8, Pasadena, CA 91101 or the Pasadena Guild of the Los Angeles Children's Hospital. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019