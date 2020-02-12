|
|
December 5, 1940 - January 22, 2020 Patricia (Pat) Blalock was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Cort and Nina Lindgren Pat moved to California in the early sixties to work at the Federal Reserve Bank In Los Angeles Soon after she went to work for Security Pacific Bank for 25 years where she became Vice President and the Director of Purchasing for 600 branches and over 1000 departments. While there Pat received degrees from Pitzer College and USC on managerial behavior in all levels of business. Pat had a keen interest in sports and loved to play golf so she switched careers and became the office manager for the Women's Southern California Association (WSCGA) One year later she was made the Executive Director and for 23 years worked tirelessly to advance women's golf by expanding programs and services for women Pat was integral In the formation of the WSCGA Foundation in 2002 which raised over $500000 for young girls' scholarship and grant programs. She also served with the California Women's Golf Alliance, the USGA Regional Association Committee, the PGA advisory Committee, the board of the First Tee and the Golf Alliance, a nationwide coalition of women's golf associations. Pat passed away at home with her husband Terry of 54 years by her side and is survived by her brother Ed Lindgren and her two sisters Connie Payne and Leslie Brewer and their families.A celebration of life will be held at the Sanctuary of Spiritual Living on Saturday Feb 15 at 2 pm at 5446 N Citrus Ave., Covina CA 91722In lieu of flowers please make a donation to www.firstteelosangeles.org or www.treesforachange.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 12, 2020