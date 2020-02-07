|
|
October 12, 1930 - January 11, 2020 Patricia Bosdet was born in 1930 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Her Irish father and Scottish mother taught her frugality, self-reliance and determination during the harsh Depression era. Generous by nature, she regularly donated time, money and goods to a wide variety of community charities, including the , the Special Olympics, Autism Society of America, Blue Star Mothers, police support organizations, school choir groups and many others. She thoroughly enjoyed meeting people in all walks of life and helping them along. She passed on January 11th at age 89 at her Santa Clarita apartment surrounded by family. She is survived by her three sons and will be greatly missed by all those that she touched. The service is February 8th at 2pm at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. In keeping with Patricia's giving nature, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Santa Clarita Special Olympics or the Autism Society of America.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020