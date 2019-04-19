Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Ruiz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia C. Ruiz

Obituary Condolences Flowers January 29, 1931 - April 11, 2019 Patricia "Pat" Ruiz passed peacefully with family and friends at her side on April 11, 2019 at the age of 88. Pat Ruiz was born in San Francisco in 1931 to Della and Edward Conroy. She was educated at St. Paul's Catholic School, graduating in 1948. Pat attended Dominican College in San Rafael where she earned a baccalaureate in Education. She taught elementary school in San Francisco for one year. Pat was married to Nick Ruiz in 1952 and had four children, Jacqui, Paul, Barbara, and Larry. The couple moved to La Mirada in 1956 and their children attended St. Paul of the Cross and Gardenhill Elementary Schools, McNally Jr. High School and La Mirada High School. Pat began teaching again when her children were in school and in 1975, she earned a master's degree from La Verne College. Her beloved husband, Nick, passed away in 1981. Pat created a history of community service in the City of La Mirada including: 26 years teaching at Escalona Elementary School; eight years as elected member of the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified District (NLMUSD) Board of Education (two years as President); 40 years a cantor at St. Paul of the Cross (SPC) Catholic Church; 12 years a La Mirada Human Services Commissioner; and 11 years President of the La Mirada Symphony Association. Dedicated activities included: charter (1956) and longtime member of the Ebell Women's Club (President for two terms); member and President of the La Mirada Kiwanis Club; Chancel Choir member at the Community Presbyterian Church of La Mirada; and, member of the SPC School Advisory Board. Pat received awards for distinctive service from Cerritos College Foundation, NLMUSD, Congress of PTSA, County of Los Angeles, City of La Mirada Human Services Commission, Norwalk Gang and Drug Task Force, La Mirada Kiwanis, SPC Catholic Church, and the Whittier Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ LDS, among others. She leaves behind daughter Jacqui and husband Dane Hill, daughter Barbara, son Paul and wife Tricia, son Larry and son-in-law Stephen Cook, and grandsons Dane Jr. and Nicolas. There will be a time of farewell at the Chapel of Memories Mortuary, 12626 Woods Ave., Norwalk on Thursday, April 25 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The Memorial Mass and Service will take place at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 14030 Foster Rd., La Mirada on Friday, April 26 at 2:00pm. A private burial service will occur at Olive Lawn Cemetery, La Mirada. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Pat's honor to The Patricia Ruiz Memorial Artist Scholar Fund at the California School of the Arts, San Gabriel Valley (http://sgv.csarts.net/patriciaruizmemorialfund). Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries