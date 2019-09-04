Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Diamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia D. Diamond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia D. Diamond Obituary
May 12, 1935 - July 20, 2019 Born in York, PA, Pat was a 47-year resident of Arleta, CA. Pat passed peacefully in Los Angeles at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Diamond and is survived by her children Randolph Terry, Michael Terry, Claire Terry Sutton, stepdaughter Susan Diamond, and 3 grandchildren Josh, Alex and Finn. Retired Chief Deputy Public Defender of Rancho Cucamonga, Pat had 28 years of service with the San Bernardino public defenders office. She was a dedicated attorney and a champion of "the right thing to do." She had a passion for sailing with the love of her life Philip on their sailboat "Daisy." They sailed out of San Pedro and were members of the Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club. In retirement, Pat's love of dogs led her to volunteer work with Guide Dogs of America. Services will be private. Please consider donations in Pat's name to Guide Dogs of America.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.