Patricia D. Higgins

Patricia D. Higgins Obituary
June 27, 1932 - March 23, 2019 Patricia D. Higgins, born 06/27/1932 in Los Angeles, CA, to Thurman Alden and Marjorie Blinn DeBolt, passed away at home in San Clemente, CA, on March 23, 2019 at age 86. Patricia is survived by her daughter Katy Lillie and son-in-law Mark; grandson Jon, his wife Amy, their daughter Hailey; granddaughter Sarah; and grandson Chris, his wife Kaleigh, their daughters Amanda and Charlotte. Patricia was a graduate from South Pasadena High School '49, loved playing bridge and cards, laughing with her great-grandkids, and was a lifetime member of the San Clemente Garden Club. She never lost her sass and sense of humor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 26, 2019
