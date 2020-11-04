February 13, 1929 - October 16, 2020 Patricia Eileen Donnelly arrived in the world on Feb. 13, 1929, in Pueblo, Colo. Her mother, Eileen Patricia, was a Kelly, and her father, John Joseph, was a Donnelly, and Pat would say, when asked on St. Patrick's Day why she hadn't worn green: "I have the map of Ireland on my face." Siblings Betty and Jackie arrived before her and Tom and Bill after. The family headed for Los Angeles after the steel mill shut down one too many times for Eileen's liking. South Gate High School was where little Patty grew into Pat, a lifelong devotee of learning and the written word. At L.A. City College, Pat met Bill Rivera in the school paper's newsroom at the beginning of her first year majoring in journalism. Bill, who was editor, fell hard. They broke up briefly over a dispute involving a byline, but they soon made up - lucky for their seven future children. Bill and Pat married in 1951 and carefully tended their enduring relationship. A new baby showed up roughly every two years. Then 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The Catholic faith was a core part of Pat's being. After a 1965 move to Mount Washington, on the border between the parishes of Divine Saviour in Cypress Park and St. Bernard's in Glassell Park, the Rivera family became active members in one or the other's congregation - depending, according to a family joke, on which pastor Pat was mad at. Pat and Bill taught catechism classes and were deeply involved in the Marriage Encounter movement for several years. Pat was smart and funny and showered everyone with love. Pat left us on Oct.16, 2020. We will miss her forever. Pat is survived by her husband of 69 years, William C. Rivera. Also children Bob (Katie Sauceda), Nancy (Jim Brooks), Katja (Robert Estes), John (Kate Shatzkin), Peter (Kelley Martel Rivera) and Andy (Angela Wall). Also grandchildren Jennifer (Jeremy), Ryan (Nicole), Jaclyn (Troy), Lynn, Hannah (Dan), Lena, Caitlin (Ryan), William, Morgan, Cord, Ingrid (David), Leah, Frances and Sam. Also great-grandchildren Natalie, Evelyn, Jasmin, Logan, Leo and Emilia. Also brother Bill Donnelly (Joan), brother Tom's widow Pat Donnelly, brother-in-law Raymond Rivera (Josie), and many adored and adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, all but one of her siblings, as well as her son Matthew Rivera and his widow, Ellen Potter Rivera. Special thanks to Eva Hernandez, Julieta Ramirez and Araceli Beltran for all of your help and kindness. The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2515 W. Ave 33, Los Angeles, CA 90065-2863 (the parish office address) and Homeboy Industries (homeboyindustries.org
).