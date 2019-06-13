November 4, 1942 - May 30, 2019 Dr. Patricia Bath died on Thursday, May 30th, 2019, at the San Francisco Medical Center in San Francisco, after a brief illness. She was 76. Born on November 4, 1942, in Harlem, New York, to Rupert, a motorman, and Gladys Bath. A pioneering medical researcher, Dr. Bath was the first African-American woman in the United States to hold a medical patent. Her studies at the Harlem Hospital Center in the 1970s revealed epidemic rates of preventable blindness among underserved urban populations. Based on her findings, she established the discipline of "community ophthalmology" in 1976, to address preventable blindness and address eye-related disparities that impacted communities of color nationally and internationally. She held a total of 8 patents, 5 in the United States and one each in Japan, Canada and Europe. She is survived by her daughter, Eraka Bath, son-in-law Alexandre Fortuit, brother Rupert, and one granddaughter, Noa Raphaelle Bath Fortuit. Funeral services will be held at Holman United Methodist Church, 3320 West Adams Blvd. in Los Angeles on June 14, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send condolences and/or other support, the family has established a GoFundMe account to increase the pipeline of physicians in training who are under-represented in medicine: https://www.gofundme.com/8exptw-dr-patricia-bath-scholarship. You may also contact [email protected] for more information. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary