May 23, 1940 - February 4, 2019 Patricia "Patti" Ellen Hamilton was born to Francis Sidney and Irma Tis Nelda Godfrey on March 23, 1940 in Muncie, Indiana. Patti peacefully passed away in the comfort of her West Los Angeles home on Monday morning, February 4, 2019 at the age of 78. She was preceded by her late husband, Samuel A. Hamilton. Patti is survived by her daughter Annie Louise Copple and 5 stepchildren, her niece and nephew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patti was a strong woman with an impeccable sense of etiquette, an avid church-goer, a big football fan, puzzle enthusiast and Rumikub champion. She took pride in her country and beliefs. She loved all of her family and friends and lived her life devoted to them and God. She loved looking for small antique porcelain shoes to add to her treasured collection. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cal State Fullerton. She enjoyed working and had a 50-year career providing bookkeeping services to a number of different law firms. Patti and Sam enjoyed Lake Hughes and she even served as the Mayor of Lake Hughes at one time. For those of us lucky enough to know and love her, we are missing her gentle touch, willingness to listen and open heart. The viewing will be held February 11, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm and the funeral services will be held February 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm Inglewood Park Cemetery, 720 East Florence Avenue, Inglewood, California 90301. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary