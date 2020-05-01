November 15, 1924 - April 27, 2020 In loving memory of Patricia Lou Egland Thomas, who was born in Eastbrook, Saskatchewan, Canada on November 15, 1924 and died peacefully in Lancaster, California on April 27, 2020.Patty spent her early life on her family farm in Eastend, Saskatchewan. She often spoke fondly of her Wylie School, the one room schoolhouse that she attended for grades 1-8. As a teenager, she came to the United states and attended Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. After high school, she went on to Bakersfield College and then to the University of Southern California. She married the love of her life, Godfrey "Tom" Thomas and had a 33 year career as a teacher and administrator in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Patty had an artistic flair for life and decor which made her a glamorous role model to her many nieces and nephews. Her fun personality had a fierce set of ideals and she was a force to be reckoned with. She was an avid traveler and art collector, which led her to enjoy many adventures and friendships all around the world.During retirement she lived in Nevada and Arizona, before returning to Southern California in 2015.Patricia was preceded in death by her father Ludolf Egland, mother Elizabeth Egland, husband Godfrey (Tom) Thomas, brother Louis Egland, sister in law Nina Egland, brother Weber Egland, sister in law Virginia Egland, sister Mae Egland Erven, brother in law Joe Erven, niece Sandra Egland Thomas, and nephews Joey Erven, and Robert, Russell, and Terrence (Terry) Egland.She is survived by her niece, Shirley Spalla, nephew Gerald Egland, nieces Roberta, Kay, and Annette Egland, nephew Eric Erven, niece Julie Erven, as well as 23 great nieces and nephews, 31 great great nieces and nephews, and numerous great great great nieces and nephews.Patty's final arrangements are with the Neptune Society.A family memorial will be at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America."The song is ended but the melody lingers on". – Irving Berlin



