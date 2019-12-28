Home

PATRICIA ETSUKO DOZEN

PATRICIA ETSUKO DOZEN Obituary
Age 70 passed away on December 13, 2019. Predeceased by her parents Takeo "Fred" and Michiko Dozen; she is survived by her sister, Vickie (Eddie) Tani; brother, Jeff (Lorraine) Dohzen; nephew, Kenny (Amy) Hom; nieces, Andrea (Brad) Hilsabeck, Ashley Tani, Tiffany Dohzen, Traycie (Cory) Koyanagi and Shannyn Yasui; she is also survived by other relatives.Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance. Aloha attire requested.In lieu of koden, the family kindly requests donations be made to the https://www.cancer.org/ www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 28, 2019
