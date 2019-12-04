|
August 7, 1928 - December 1, 2019 The family of Pat Leahy is very sad to share that our Aunt Patty passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. She was a 34-year resident of Carlsbad, CA, having moved here with her husband Jack, after retiring from teaching English in Westchester for 30 years.Pat was born and raised in Los Angeles, graduated from UCLA, and taught in Europe after college. She returned to Los Angeles and continued teaching English for her entire teaching career. She traveled extensively throughout her life.Pat and Jack enjoyed their active post-retirement life in Carlsbad; Jack died suddenly in 1994. Pat continued to volunteer for many organizations: Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation, Laubach Literacy, Quail Botanical Gardens, and the Carlsbad Public Library and Art Gallery. She was also involved in her Sea Cliff community--editing their newsletter and serving on the pool committee. She was a well-loved member of this community, and enjoyed and loved many dear friends far and wide. Pat will be fondly remembered for her love of books, the English language, traveling, playing bridge, crossword puzzles, and especially her sense of humor and love for her family.Her 19 nieces and nephews loved her dearly and are so blessed to have had her in their lives. We will miss her so much, and keep her in our hearts forever.Memorial donations may be made to the Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation, the Carlsbad Public Library, and the Macular Degeneration Association. Services are pending.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019