Patricia (Patty) Huettner

Patricia (Patty) Huettner Obituary
November 22, 1954 - December 14, 2019 Patricia Jean Wilkinson was born to parents William Warren Wilkinson and Patricia Ann Wilkinson on November 22, 1954. She married her husband of nearly 36 years, Glenn Huettner, on February 4, 1984. She was a loving mother, survived by daughter Laura and son James. Predeceased by her beloved son Michael. Patty was a nurse and dedicated her life to her family and helping others. Her generosity and kindness were appreciated by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
